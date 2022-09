𝐀 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐦𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭! 🇪🇸@RFEN_Oficial become only the 4️⃣th women's team in history to win back-to-back European titles. #wp2022split pic.twitter.com/K9EGveOm4C