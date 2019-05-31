Cinco trucos para arreglar los bikinis que te quedan mal.

El autobronceado facil puede ser un éxito absoluto o un rotundo fracaso dependiendo de si sigues o no lo strucos que hemos recopilado
En la época del 'Diy: Do it yourself' (hazlo tú mismo) y con miles de tutoriales en Internet llenos de ideas novedosas, dar una nueva vida a nuestro vestuario o, incluso, mejorarlo con nuestras propias manos se convierte en una opción viable.
Con la llegada del buen tiempo volvemos a desempolvar los trajes de baño y bikinis de otras temporadas... y ¡sorpresa! Algunos ya no nos sientan como antes, otros nos parecen desfasados, otros se presentan un poco sosos...
¡Quieta! No te deshagas de ellos. Con un poco de habilidad y buenas ideas, lograrás resucitar esas prendas de baño con un estilo único y personal.
I began drafting bottoms patterns using a traditional pants sloper. If you recall from last week, I wrote about the foundational step to take for learning how to draft patterns (the moulage and bodice sloper).????????? ????????? Welp, I applied that method to the lower body, too. Although I really believe that putting in the work of manipulating a lower body sloper into lingerie or swimwear patterns would be extremely beneficial to any pattern drafting student, less complicated methods for lingerie and swimwear bottoms drafting do exist. And the end result of both methods is fairly close to the same.????????? ????????? It's like when you're in math class and you're taught the long way to solve a problem only to learn the shortcuts later. ????????? ????????? Anyway, check out the latest MIKO Suit Supplies blog post for my top resources on learning how to draft patterns for your lower body! (link in bio LinkTree)????????? ????????? And of course, HAPPY FRIDAY Y'ALL!????????? ????????? Sent via @planoly #planoly #diybikini #mikosuitsupplies #mikosewingpatterns #handmadeswimwear #isew #sewistsofinstagram #learnhowtosew #memadeeverday #sewingismytherapy #memade #patternmaker #bikinidesigner #bluprint #learntodraft
Existen sérums de pestañas con diferentes objetivos; cada uno tiene un aplicador específico que hay que aprender a utilizar
Sigue las instrucciones y podrás sacar todo el partido posible a estas bombas de activos cosméticos
