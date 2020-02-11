El dolor de Vanessa Bryant por la muerte de su hija Gigi

Vanessa Bryant no puede aceptar la muerte de su pequeña Gigi. La joven de 13 años perdió la vida el pasado 26 de enero junto a su padre, el deportista Kobe Bryant, y los otros siete ocupantes del helicóptero que se accidentó en una de las montañas de la zona de Calabasas, en Los Ángeles.



La viuda está tratando de hacer frente como mejor puede a esta tragedia, pero el dolor le ha llevado a compartir un vídeo recopilatorio con imágenes de su hija Gigi. "He sido reacia a verbalizar mis sentimientos", comienza su texto Vanessa.



"Mi cerebro se niega a aceptar que tanto Kobe como Gigi ya no están. No puedo con las dos pérdidas a la vez. Es como que intento aceptar que Kobe no está pero mi cuerpo rechaza aceptar que mi Gigi no volverá nunca a mí", continúa escribiendo la viuda de Kobe.





Un inmenso dolor que le lleva a preguntarse: "¿Por qué debería ser capaz de levantarme cada día si mi pequeña no tiene esa oportunidad? Me enfada.". Aún así, Vanessa sabe que tiene que sacar lo mejor de sí misma por el bien de sus otras tres hijas: "Entonces me doy cuenta de que tengo que ser fuerte y estar para mis tres hijas. Duele no estar con Kobe y Gigi pero estoy agradecida por estar con".Un carta a todos sus seguidores deque termina con un "rezad por todas las víctimas de esta horrible tragedia. Por favor, continuad rezando por todos".