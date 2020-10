Reino Unido se une a Alemania e incluye a Canarias entre sus corredores seguros

UPDATE: Following an assessment of the latest data, the Canaries, the Maldives, Denmark and Mykonos have been ADDED to the #TravelCorridors list. From 4am on Sunday 25th Oct, you will no longer need to self-isolate if you arrive from those destinations. pic.twitter.com/vVF40XKS2t

— Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) October 22, 2020