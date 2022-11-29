Suscríbete

Partidos y resultados en directo de Mundial
Khalifa International Stadium Fin 29/11 15:00h.
Ecuador Ecuador 1 - 2 Senegal Senegal
reloj 44'. 0 - 1 Gol de Ismaïla Sarr
 reloj 67'. 1 - 1 Gol de Moisés Caicedo
 reloj 70'. 1 - 2 Gol de Kalidou Koulibaly

Al Thumama Stadium Fin 29/11 19:00h.
Irán Irán 0 - 1 USA USA
reloj 38'. 0 - 1 Gol de Christian Pulisic

Al Bayt Stadium Fin 29/11 15:00h.
P. Bajos P. Bajos 2 - 0 Qatar Qatar
reloj 26'. 1 - 0 Gol de Cody Gakpo
 reloj 49'. 2 - 0 Gol de Frenkie de Jong

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium Fin 29/11 19:00h.
Gales Gales 0 - 3 Inglaterra Inglaterra
reloj 50'. 0 - 1 Gol de Marcus Rashford
 reloj 51'. 0 - 2 Gol de Phil Foden
 reloj 68'. 0 - 3 Gol de Marcus Rashford

Al Janoub Stadium Fin 30/11 15:00h.
Australia Australia 1 - 0 Dinamarca Dinamarca
reloj 60'. 1 - 0 Gol de Mathew Leckie
 reloj 60'. 2 - 0 Gol de Mathew Leckie

Stadium 974 Fin 30/11 19:00h.
Polonia Polonia 0 - 2 Argentina Argentina
reloj 46'. 0 - 1 Gol de Alexis Mac Allister
 reloj 67'. 0 - 2 Gol de Julián Álvarez

Lusail Iconic Stadium Fin 30/11 19:00h.
Arabia Saudí Arabia Saudí 1 - 2 México México
reloj 47'. 0 - 1 Gol de Henry Martín
 reloj 52'. 0 - 2 Gol de Luis Chávez
 reloj 95'. 1 - 2 Gol de Salem Mohammed Shafi Al Dawsari

Education City Stadium Fin 30/11 15:00h.
Túnez Túnez 1 - 0 Francia Francia
reloj 58'. 1 - 0 Gol de Wahbi Khazri
 reloj 58'. 2 - 0 Gol de Wahbi Khazri

Al Thumama Stadium Fin 01/12 15:00h.
Canada Canada 1 - 2 Marruecos Marruecos
reloj 4'. 0 - 1 Gol de Hakim Ziyech
 reloj 23'. 0 - 2 Gol de Youssef En-Nesyri
 reloj 40'. 1 - 2 Gol de Nayef Aguerd

Al Bayt Stadium Fin 01/12 19:00h.
Costa Rica Costa Rica 2 - 4 Alemania Alemania
reloj 10'. 0 - 1 Gol de Serge Gnabry
 reloj 58'. 1 - 1 Gol de Yeltsin Tejeda
 reloj 70'. 2 - 1 Gol de Manuel Neuer
 reloj 73'. 2 - 2 Gol de Kai Havertz
 reloj 85'. 2 - 3 Gol de Kai Havertz
 reloj 89'. 2 - 4 Gol de Niclas Füllkrug

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium Fin 01/12 15:00h.
Croacia Croacia 0 - 0 Bélgica Bélgica

Khalifa International Stadium Fin 01/12 19:00h.
Japón Japón 2 - 1 España España
reloj 11'. 0 - 1 Gol de Álvaro Morata
 reloj 48'. 1 - 1 Gol de Ritsu Doan
 reloj 51'. 2 - 1 Gol de Ao Tanaka

Lusail Iconic Stadium 1ª parte 02/12 19:00h.
Camerún Camerún 0 - 0 Brasil Brasil

Al Janoub Stadium Fin 02/12 15:00h.
Ghana Ghana 0 - 2 Uruguay Uruguay
reloj 26'. 0 - 1 Gol de Giorgian de Arrascaeta
 reloj 32'. 0 - 2 Gol de Giorgian de Arrascaeta

Education City Stadium Fin 02/12 15:00h.
Corea del sur Corea del sur 2 - 1 Portugal Portugal
reloj 5'. 0 - 1 Gol de Ricardo Jorge da Luz Horta
 reloj 27'. 1 - 1 Gol de Young-Gwon Kim
 reloj 91'. 2 - 1 Gol de Hee-Chan Hwang

Stadium 974 1ª parte 02/12 19:00h.
Serbia Serbia 0 - 0 Suiza Suiza