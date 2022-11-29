Partidos y resultados en directo de Mundial

|Khalifa International Stadium
|Fin
|29/11 15:00h.
|Ecuador
|1 - 2
|Senegal
|
44'. 0 - 1 Gol de Ismaïla Sarr
67'. 1 - 1 Gol de Moisés Caicedo
70'. 1 - 2 Gol de Kalidou Koulibaly
|
|Al Thumama Stadium
|Fin
|29/11 19:00h.
|Irán
|0 - 1
|USA
|
38'. 0 - 1 Gol de Christian Pulisic
|
|Al Bayt Stadium
|Fin
|29/11 15:00h.
|P. Bajos
|2 - 0
|Qatar
|
26'. 1 - 0 Gol de Cody Gakpo
49'. 2 - 0 Gol de Frenkie de Jong
|
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
|Fin
|29/11 19:00h.
|Gales
|0 - 3
|Inglaterra
|
50'. 0 - 1 Gol de Marcus Rashford
51'. 0 - 2 Gol de Phil Foden
68'. 0 - 3 Gol de Marcus Rashford
|
|Al Janoub Stadium
|Fin
|30/11 15:00h.
|Australia
|1 - 0
|Dinamarca
|
60'. 1 - 0 Gol de Mathew Leckie
60'. 2 - 0 Gol de Mathew Leckie
|
|Stadium 974
|Fin
|30/11 19:00h.
|Polonia
|0 - 2
|Argentina
|
46'. 0 - 1 Gol de Alexis Mac Allister
67'. 0 - 2 Gol de Julián Álvarez
|
|Lusail Iconic Stadium
|Fin
|30/11 19:00h.
|Arabia Saudí
|1 - 2
|México
|
47'. 0 - 1 Gol de Henry Martín
52'. 0 - 2 Gol de Luis Chávez
95'. 1 - 2 Gol de Salem Mohammed Shafi Al Dawsari
|
|Education City Stadium
|Fin
|30/11 15:00h.
|Túnez
|1 - 0
|Francia
|
58'. 1 - 0 Gol de Wahbi Khazri
58'. 2 - 0 Gol de Wahbi Khazri
|
|Al Thumama Stadium
|Fin
|01/12 15:00h.
|Canada
|1 - 2
|Marruecos
|
4'. 0 - 1 Gol de Hakim Ziyech
23'. 0 - 2 Gol de Youssef En-Nesyri
40'. 1 - 2 Gol de Nayef Aguerd
|
|Al Bayt Stadium
|Fin
|01/12 19:00h.
|Costa Rica
|2 - 4
|Alemania
|
10'. 0 - 1 Gol de Serge Gnabry
58'. 1 - 1 Gol de Yeltsin Tejeda
70'. 2 - 1 Gol de Manuel Neuer
73'. 2 - 2 Gol de Kai Havertz
85'. 2 - 3 Gol de Kai Havertz
89'. 2 - 4 Gol de Niclas Füllkrug
|
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
|Fin
|01/12 15:00h.
|Croacia
|0 - 0
|Bélgica
|
|Khalifa International Stadium
|Fin
|01/12 19:00h.
|Japón
|2 - 1
|España
|
11'. 0 - 1 Gol de Álvaro Morata
48'. 1 - 1 Gol de Ritsu Doan
51'. 2 - 1 Gol de Ao Tanaka
|
|Lusail Iconic Stadium
|1ª parte
|02/12 19:00h.
|Camerún
|0 - 0
|Brasil
|
|Al Janoub Stadium
|Fin
|02/12 15:00h.
|Ghana
|0 - 2
|Uruguay
|
26'. 0 - 1 Gol de Giorgian de Arrascaeta
32'. 0 - 2 Gol de Giorgian de Arrascaeta
|
|Education City Stadium
|Fin
|02/12 15:00h.
|Corea del sur
|2 - 1
|Portugal
|
5'. 0 - 1 Gol de Ricardo Jorge da Luz Horta
27'. 1 - 1 Gol de Young-Gwon Kim
91'. 2 - 1 Gol de Hee-Chan Hwang
|
|Stadium 974
|1ª parte
|02/12 19:00h.
|Serbia
|0 - 0
|Suiza
|