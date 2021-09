Short 🧵 on @WHO’s latest #COVID19 Epi update (available now)



Globally, trends continue to be worrying. Plateauing at more than 4.3 million cases each week and around 67k deaths is tragic - there is no easy way to say this.



Full sit rep here