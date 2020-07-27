Servicios
27 de julio de 2020
27.07.2020
Muere el diseñador japonés Kansai Yamamoto a los 76 años por leucemia

Fue el primer nipón en desfilar en Londres y después alcanzó la fama por vestir al cantante David Bowie

27.07.2020 | 21:55
Kansai Yamamoto
Kansai Yamamoto

El diseñador japonés Kansai Yamamoto, conocido por vestir al fallecido cantante y compositor británico David Bowie, ha muerto a los 76 años tras ser diagnosticado con leucemia mieloide aguda (LMA), informó este lunes su hija, la actriz Mirai Yamamoto.

"El 21 de julio mi padre, Kansai Yamamoto, falleció a la edad de 76 años. Dejó este mundo en paz, rodeado de sus seres queridos", informó Yamamoto a través de una publicación en su perfil de la red social Instagram, en la que dedicó un sentido adiós a su progenitor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

. ??????????????? ????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ?????????????? 2020????????????????????KANSAI SUPER STUDIO??????????????????????????????????????????????????????? 2020?7?27? ???? ————————————————————— On July 21st, my father, Kansai Yamamoto, passed away at the age of 76. He left this world peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. In my eyes, my father was not only the eclectic and energetic soul that the world knew him as, but someone who was also thoughtful, kind-hearted, and affectionate. He valued communication and showered me with love throughout my entire life. He also taught me to persist throughout failures and to never let go of a positive, forward-looking mindset. He viewed challenges as opportunities for self-development and always believed in the brighter days ahead. I want to thank everyone who has touched my father's life in some way, shape, or form. Without you, his legacy would not exist. I will continue supporting this legacy of my father through my work at KANSAI SUPER STUDIO, alongside my acting career. In doing so, I hope to spread Kansai Yamamoto's spirit of "Genki" to the world. Sincerely, Mirai Yamamoto 7/27/2020

Yamamoto nació en la ciudad de Yokohama (al sur de Tokio) en 1944, pero se crió en la ciudad de Gifu, en el centro/oeste del país. Cursó ingeniería civil e inglés en la Nihon University capitalina y fue discípulo de reconocidos diseñadores como Junko Koshino.

En 1971, con 27 años, se convirtió en el primer japonés en hacer un desfile de moda en Londres y en 1975 debutaría en París. La fama internacional de Yamamoto se acrecentaría tras entablar amistad con el camaleónico Bowie, para quien diseñaría alguna de sus prendas más recordadas durante las giras Ziggy Stardust y Aladdin Sane, en los años 70, trabajos que le reportaron gran popularidad. También vistió a otros artistas como  Elton John o  Stevie Wonder.

Los diseños de Yamamoto se caracterizan por la mezcla de elementos tradicionales orientales (muy influenciados por el teatro japonés kabuki) y un carácter marcadamente excéntrico y vanguardista.

En 1993, con su faceta como diseñador consolidada, el japonés se embarcó en creaciones multidisciplinares. Ese año organizó en la Plaza Roja de Moscú su primer espectáculo, "Super Shows", que más tarde realizaría en Vietnam (1995), la India (1997) o Japón (2000).

En 2015 produjo un evento que abarcó todo lo que había construido a lo largo de su carrera, 'The Nippon Genki Project: Super Energy!', que organizaría en múltiples ocasiones en años posteriores.

Yamamoto también es el diseñador del tren Skyliner que circula desde 2010 y conecta el aeropuerto de Narita con el centro de Tokio, y se involucró en la fallida candidatura olímpica de Tokio 2016 con un evento celebrado en septiembre de 2009 y denominado "Katsuzo".

El japonés siguió trabajando hasta que en febrero le fue diagnosticada una leucemia mieloide aguda y fue hospitalizado.

"A mis ojos, mi padre no era sólo el alma ecléctica y enérgica que conocía el mundo, sino alguien que también era considerado, bondadoso y afectuoso. (...) Veía los retos como oportunidades para el autodesarrollo y siempre creyó en días más brillantes para el futuro", escribió su hija en su mensaje de adiós. Yamamoto también dio las gracias a todos los que "tocaron" la vida de su progenitor: "Sin vosotros, su legado no existiría".
