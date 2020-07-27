Muere el diseñador japonés Kansai Yamamoto a los 76 años por leucemia

De la mano de una experta en la familia de retinoides, dejamos las dudas resueltas
El diseñador japonés Kansai Yamamoto, conocido por vestir al fallecido cantante y compositor británico David Bowie, ha muerto a los 76 años tras ser diagnosticado con leucemia mieloide aguda (LMA), informó este lunes su hija, la actriz Mirai Yamamoto.
"El 21 de julio mi padre, Kansai Yamamoto, falleció a la edad de 76 años. Dejó este mundo en paz, rodeado de sus seres queridos", informó Yamamoto a través de una publicación en su perfil de la red social Instagram, en la que dedicó un sentido adiós a su progenitor.
. ??????????????? ????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ?????????????? 2020????????????????????KANSAI SUPER STUDIO??????????????????????????????????????????????????????? 2020?7?27? ???? ————————————————————— On July 21st, my father, Kansai Yamamoto, passed away at the age of 76. He left this world peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. In my eyes, my father was not only the eclectic and energetic soul that the world knew him as, but someone who was also thoughtful, kind-hearted, and affectionate. He valued communication and showered me with love throughout my entire life. He also taught me to persist throughout failures and to never let go of a positive, forward-looking mindset. He viewed challenges as opportunities for self-development and always believed in the brighter days ahead. I want to thank everyone who has touched my father's life in some way, shape, or form. Without you, his legacy would not exist. I will continue supporting this legacy of my father through my work at KANSAI SUPER STUDIO, alongside my acting career. In doing so, I hope to spread Kansai Yamamoto's spirit of "Genki" to the world. Sincerely, Mirai Yamamoto 7/27/2020
