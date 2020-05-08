Servicios
¿Qué tienen en común una diseñadora tinerfeña y Kim Kardashian?

La propia estrella televisiva americana escribió a la joven de Santa Cruz en su cuenta de Instagram

08.05.2020 | 10:16
Laura Ro colgó el lunes en su cuenta de Instagram (@bluetoothgirl) una imagen dividida en dos mitades: a la izquierda, la estrella televisiva Kim Kardashian, con 168 millones de seguidores en la red social; y a la derecha ella, una joven diseñadora canaria, estilista personal de la cantante de trap La Zowi, entre otros trabajos. Ambas lucían el mismo vestido. O casi.

"¡Dios mío, esto es increíble! ¡Es la perfección!" comentó Kardashian. "Felicidades", añadió el diseñador francés Thierry Mugler. Laura desveló así al gran público un trabajo que le dio la vida durante las semanas de confinamiento: recrear el icónico vestido de efecto mojado ("wet look") que Mugler diseñó a Kardashian para la Met Gala del año pasado.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is my recreation for the #metgalachallenge of the iconic wet look, created by the genious @manfredthierrymugler for the goddess @kimkardashian at met gala 2019. I tried my best and just used things that I got at home, tape,fishing thread,some cristals that I got, I created my own water efect on them, and shaped all the dress on myself and the manequim. I'm very excited! Hope you like it ??Thanks to @theebillyporter and @voguemagazine for creating this challenge, have gived me life this last weeks of confinement. ???? #metgala #voguemagazine #metgalachallenge #kimkardashian #manfriedthierrymugler #muglerized #metgalachallenge #MetGalaChallenge

Una publicación compartida de ?????????? ?? (@bluetoothgirl) el


UN RETO

La Met, el evento de moda que reúne cada año a todos los personajes del mundillo el primer lunes de mayo en el Museo Metropolitano de Arte neoyorquino, se canceló este 2020 por la pandemia de la COVID-19, pero se trasladó, en cierto modo, a las redes sociales.

Fue entonces cuando el actor norteamericano Billy Porter retó por redes al gran público: recrear la imagen de los famosos que han pasado por la gala en pasadas ediciones. Y fue entonces también cuando Laura Ro (Santa Cruz de Tenerife, 1993) se picó y encontró un propósito divertido al que entregarse durante el confinamiento, según ha contado a Efe en una entrevista.

Laura Ro, o también Bluetooth Girl, recurrió a materiales caseros, como cristales sobrantes de un vestido anterior similar, hilo de pescar, pegamento de silicona o cinta de embalar, y de la inspiración de Mugler, su diseñador de referencia, quien embutió a Kim Kardashian en la gala Met del año pasado en un vestido casi imposible de efecto mojado.

Ro se percató de que la cinta de embalar tenía el mismo brillo y el mismo color que el traje original, y de que el hilo de pescar le aseguraba la transparencia ideal para que los cristalitos crearan una forma de cascada de agua. El proceso se le fue ocurriendo sobre la marcha.

Luego llegaron los halagos de ambas estrellas mediáticas. Y no por casualidad.


¿LAURA RODRÍGUEZ, LAURA RO O BLUETOOTH GIRL?

"Tengo un drama con los nombres. Ya no sé quién soy", bromea. Ro (el periodista opta por el nombre más corto) aprendió a coser entre los 14 y los 15 años junto a su abuela, tras una infancia en la que descubrió su actual pasión por la moda.

Siguió estudiando artes en Bachillerato y se mudó a Galicia para continuar sus estudios, en un ambiente que le permitiera experimentar y buscar su propio estilo. Luego se fogueó en Londres, donde vivió como en un videoclip, según confiesa entre risas, hasta que hace unos meses recaló en Madrid, donde le pilló la cuarentena.

Jeremy Scott, el Versace de la década de los 90, Jean Paul Gaultier, Bob Mackie, el creador del vestido que lució Marilyn Monroe cuando le cantó el "cumpleaños feliz" al presidente J.F. Kennedy, Pierre et Gilles o diseñadores jóvenes como Mimi Wade, Dilara Findikoglu o Palomo Spain son algunos de sus referentes artísticos. Y Thierry Mugler, su no va más.

Pero Ro admite también que bebe de todo: el propio Circo del Sol, musicales como "Un americano en París", fotógrafos como Nadia Lee Cohen o Charlie Denis, o cineastas como Anna Biller, quien diseña ella misma el vestuario de sus creaciones y cuela en ellos sus propios cuadros.

Aunque, en última instancia, Laura Rodríguez se define como una persona creativa que trata, sobre todo, de crear "una fantasía" en cada trabajo, inspirada por los Carnavales de su Tenerife natal, aunque "celebrados de otra forma", y por una especie de teatralidad constante que parece acompañarle desde sus comienzos, cuando trabajó hace cuatro años para distintas Drag Queen o una compañía de circo.

"Es un modo de vida. Ahora estoy muy metida con costume (diseño de vestuario), sobre todo en encargos para videoclips, que es más libre, es más teatral. No es necesario tener una colección o una marca, ni tengo la presión de vender. Y también hago estilismo, que implica colaborar con otras marcas y mezclar ideas propias con las de otros diseñadores", subraya.

Porque el fin es crear un conjunto. No solo una prenda en concreto, afirma Ro, sino "un todo" estilístico que abarque vestuario, maquillaje o peluquería.

Y el equilibrio entre el deseo de la artista que recurre a sus ideas y su toque personal es muy importante. Ro busca con sus diseños "hacer sentir" a las mujeres con las que trabaja ("sobre todo mujeres"), invitarles a que vistan como nunca lo habían hecho, y también explotar "lo bueno" de ellas mismas.

De hecho, la cantante de trap La Zowi, de quien es diseñadora personal, o la propia Kardashian, son "mujeres potentes" cuya estética así lo refleja y, en cierto modo, refuerza sus personalidades.

De La Zowi añade, además, que es de esa clase de mujeres que le gusta porque, entre otros motivos, "defienden bien" los diseños que les propone y porque no renuncian a sus partes "muy chic, muy pop, y también muy sexy". Mujeres que, además, contactaron con la propia Ro tras descubrir su obra en redes sociales.

EL PODER DE INSTAGRAM

Las redes sociales tienen "demasiada importancia", dice Ro. "A veces me asusta un poco". Y remata: "es muy loco que un diseñador como Mugler haya visto con sus ojos lo que yo he hecho con mis manos. Compartió la publicación y la dejó en sus historias destacadas. En los noventa tendría que haber tocado a su puerta".

Instagram facilita todo. Ro muestra ahí sus trabajos y crea poco a poco conexiones con otros profesionales y con posibles clientes.

La cantante quiso un vestuario especial para su estreno en el Primavera Sound del año pasado y recurrió a la artista canaria tras ver sus trabajos. Es su estilista personal desde entonces: con un modelo suyo acudió a la entrevista del cómico David Broncano en La Resistencia, cuenta Ro.

Ha colaborado asimismo con otras artistas como la trapera Albany, La Mala Rodríguez ("¡me llamó el lunes!", dice Ro, emocionada), King Jedet, Miss Nina, Rakky Ripper, o influencers como Olivia Bass.

La propia Laura es protagonista en su cuenta de Instagram, y aunque se ríe un poco cuando el periodista se lo comenta, reconoce que intenta crear una identidad propia en la red social porque le sirve para desarrollar su propia teatralidad y vivir su fantasía, y porque, al final, supone una forma de probar con ella misma nuevos conceptos.

"Soy como una personaje más", dice entre más risas. "Me ayuda a expresarme. Me sale natural", afirma. El futuro lo afronta con la intención de mantenerse creativa en todas las disciplinas artísticas que le apasionan y de probar otras nuevas. Y, según desvela, también con mucha intuición.

