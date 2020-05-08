¿Qué tienen en común una diseñadora tinerfeña y Kim Kardashian?

Aprende cómo se usa el eyeliner para hacer un rabillo perfecto
Laura Ro colgó el lunes en su cuenta de Instagram (@bluetoothgirl) una imagen dividida en dos mitades: a la izquierda, la estrella televisiva Kim Kardashian, con 168 millones de seguidores en la red social; y a la derecha ella, una joven diseñadora canaria, estilista personal de la cantante de trap La Zowi, entre otros trabajos. Ambas lucían el mismo vestido. O casi.
"¡Dios mío, esto es increíble! ¡Es la perfección!" comentó Kardashian. "Felicidades", añadió el diseñador francés Thierry Mugler. Laura desveló así al gran público un trabajo que le dio la vida durante las semanas de confinamiento: recrear el icónico vestido de efecto mojado ("wet look") que Mugler diseñó a Kardashian para la Met Gala del año pasado.
This is my recreation for the #metgalachallenge of the iconic wet look, created by the genious @manfredthierrymugler for the goddess @kimkardashian at met gala 2019. I tried my best and just used things that I got at home, tape,fishing thread,some cristals that I got, I created my own water efect on them, and shaped all the dress on myself and the manequim. I'm very excited! Hope you like it ??Thanks to @theebillyporter and @voguemagazine for creating this challenge, have gived me life this last weeks of confinement. ???? #metgala #voguemagazine #metgalachallenge #kimkardashian #manfriedthierrymugler #muglerized #metgalachallenge #MetGalaChallenge
