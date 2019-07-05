Servicios
La artista internacional Hayley Kiyoko viste ropa 'made in Canarias'

La reconocida artista americana lució durante el orgullo LGTBI de Nueva York diseños de la palmera Paloma Suárez

05.07.2019 | 11:17

La reconocida cantante americana Hayley Kiyoko lució parte de la nueva colección de la diseñadora palmera Paloma Suárez en el desfile del orgullo LGTBI de Nueva York, del que la revista Harpers Bazaar realizó un completo reportaje en su versión online.

Hayley Kiyoko, cuya cuenta en instagram tiene casi 2 millones de seguidores a nivel mundial, es conocida por interpretar a Velma Dinkley en las dos únicas películas para la televisión de la serie Scooby-Doo, a Stevie Nichols en Wizards of Waverly Place y a Stella Yamada en Lemonade Mouth.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Being in the World Pride parade was a sea of emotions. To witness older generations of the LGBTQ+ family cheering us on from the side lines. Waving their flags and beaming with pride, even if they came alone. Everyone shared such an immense pride in representing our community, past and present. It was a reminder that we all need to lead not only our generation but encourage and fight for our future generations. To make life a little bit better, a little bit safer, a little bit sweeter. Thank you for all of the hope you shared and let's continue to make the world a brighter place. I love you with all of my heart. @whotels #WPrideWorldwide ??: @trevorfloresphoto

Una publicación compartida de H A Y L E Y K I Y O K O (@hayleykiyoko) el



"Hace algo más de un mes lanzamos la noticia de que nuestra nueva colección estaría ubicada en un Showroom de Comunicación de Los Ángeles, gracias al apoyo de Isla Bonita Moda, donde acuden a diario estilistas buscando la ropa más especial para vestir a las mejores artistas a nivel mundial", ha afirmado la diseñadora Paloma Suárez, quien añadió sentirse "súper ilusionada y feliz" por el enorme crecimiento que está experimentando la firma en los últimos tiempos y la gran acogida que ha tenido la última colección. "Estoy emocionada viendo cumplir tantos sueños junto a mi equipo", puntualizó Suárez.

