26 de junio de 2019
El bikini de 1,20 euros que ha sembrado la polémica en las redes sociales

La prenda de baño, lanzada por una firma británica, se ha agotado a pesar de la indignación que ha creado

26.06.2019

La marca británica Missguided ha sembrado la polémica lanzando en su última colección de baño un bikini a un precio más que 'low cost', 1 libra, o al cambio 1,20 euros.

Se trata de un modelo negro con top con forma de triangulo y braguita con cuerdas que se ata a la cadera.

 

Varias ONGs han asegurado en redes sociales que conseguir una prenda de ese tipo y a ese precio solo puede responder a que las condiciones de los trabajadores y sus salarios son más que cuestionables.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Last week, a major UK fashion brand launched a bikini that costs just £1 ( which is approx. €1.12 or $1.26 USD). When clothes cost less than the price of a coffee, it encourages us to buy more things than we actually need, without stopping to consider whether we'll value these garments in the long-term. In fact, an MIT study estimated that some 150 billion items of clothing are produced every year. This volume of production has doubled in just the past 15 years. As a society, we buy more clothing than ever before. Meanwhile, a 2018 report from Onepoll found that 83% of UK consumers are buying clothes they never wear. Plus, in the UK we send around 350,000 tonnes of clothing (£140 million worth) to landfill every year, according to WRAP. While we acknowledge that price is not always an accurate measure of working conditions and wages for workers in the supply chain, £1 sends a dangerous message about the value we place on clothing, the rate at which we consume it and the disregard for the wellbeing and livelihoods of the people who work so hard to make our clothes. #LovedClothesLast #WhoMadeMyClothes #FashionRevolution

Una publicación compartida de Fashion Revolution (@fash_rev) el



Una idea que han compartido muchos otros internautas. De hecho, el movimiento global y reivindicativo Fashion Revolution, ha compartido la publicación en Instagram alertando sobre este bikini. Pero lo cierto es que la prenda ya se ha agotado.
