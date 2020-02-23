Kate Middleton publica su imagen más tierna con su hija Charlotte

Kate Middleton ha adquirido un protagonismo especial desde la salida de los Duques de Sussex de la Corona Británica. La Duquesa de Cambridge y el Príncipe Guillermo se han convertido en los únicos representantes jóvenes de la Familia Real Británica, un papel que han asumido llenando su agenda de actos y reuniones tan especiales como la última que ha protagonizado la nuera del Príncipe Carlos de Inglaterra.
Middleton lanzó hace unos días su ambicioso proyecto '5 big questions', impulsado por la Royal Foundation. Esta encuesta a escala nacional trata de conocer un poco más cómo vive la ciudadanía británica la maternidad y la paternidad, así como establecer nuevas vías para la formación y educación de los menores.
? Have you completed The Duchess of Cambridge's #5BigQuestions on the Under fives survey? It's not too late to have your say in the biggest ever conversation on early childhood ?? visit the link in our bio before Friday 21st February to fill in the survey. It takes just 5 minutes ?? to answer five simple questions, and help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come. The survey designed to bring together the thoughts of as many people as possible — recognising that everyone has a role in ensuring strong, healthy foundations for the youngest in our society that will positively affect their lifelong outcomes.
Thank you for the amazing response to The Duchess of Cambridge's #5BigQuestions on the Under Fives survey! You have helped start essential conversations about the importance of early childhood. The findings will provide a vital source of information for the early years sector, helping it to better understand public perceptions of the importance of the early years, and the first-hand experiences of parents, families and carers. The survey is now closed, and we look forward to sharing our findings with you in the coming months.
|Lo último
|Lo más leído