El dolor de Vanessa Bryant por la muerte de su hija Gigi

Vanessa Bryant no puede aceptar la muerte de su pequeña Gigi. La joven de 13 años perdió la vida el pasado 26 de enero junto a su padre, el deportista Kobe Bryant, y los otros siete ocupantes del helicóptero que se accidentó en una de las montañas de la zona de Calabasas, en Los Ángeles.
La viuda está tratando de hacer frente como mejor puede a esta tragedia, pero el dolor le ha llevado a compartir un vídeo recopilatorio con imágenes de su hija Gigi. "He sido reacia a verbalizar mis sentimientos", comienza su texto Vanessa.
"Mi cerebro se niega a aceptar que tanto Kobe como Gigi ya no están. No puedo con las dos pérdidas a la vez. Es como que intento aceptar que Kobe no está pero mi cuerpo rechaza aceptar que mi Gigi no volverá nunca a mí", continúa escribiendo la viuda de Kobe.
I've been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can't process both at the same time. It's like I'm trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn't being able to have that opportunity?! I'm so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I'm not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I'm here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I'm feeling is normal. It's part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there's anyone out there that's experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.
