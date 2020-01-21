Servicios
21 de enero de 2020
21.01.2020
Elena Máñez, nueva consejera de Economía

Jason Momoa visita un hospital infantil

La estrella de 'Aquaman' y 'Juego de Tronos' ùblica en sus redes imágenes con los pequeños

21.01.2020 | 11:12
Jason Momoa.
Jason Momoa.

Jason Momoa, quien actualmente trabaja en la secuela de Aquaman, ha hecho un alto en el rodaje para hacer una visita a los niños y niñas del hospital infantil de Pittsbutgh. Allí, el actor ha podido hablar con los niños y con sus familias para brindarles su apoyo y transmitirles un mensaje de lucha y de superación.

"La mejor parte de ser Aquaman es alegrar a los niños con mi 'Aloha'", escribió Momoa en una publicación en su cuenta personal de Instagram. "Tuve un poco de tiempo antes de trabajar para pasar por el hospital de UPMC de Pittsbutgh, y allí conocí un montón de valientes y fuertes bebés, todo mi 'Aloha' para las familias", continúa el texto.



La publicación incluye varias fotografías en las que el actor aparece posando junto a los niños y sus familiares. "Joshua y yo apostamos que si me ganaba a un pulso se llevaría mi tridente", asegura en el texto acerca de la primera fotografía, en la que Momoa "compite" con uno de los niños. "Nos vemos en el set de 'Aquaman 2', Joshua. Mantente fuerte", se despide.
