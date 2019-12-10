Un crucero queda a la deriva en aguas de Tenerife

Un crucero necesitó auxilio después de sufrir un fallo en un motor después de partir del puerto de Santa Cruz de Tenerife el pasado domingo, 8 de diciembre, según indicó el portal británico Cruise Hive.
P&O Cruises ship Ventura returned to Tenerife last night, under the support of tugs, where the ship will stay alongside while the cause of reduced propulsion is investigated. All services are running as normal and guests on board will continue to be updated of the situation.— P&O Cruises (@pandocruises) December 8, 2019