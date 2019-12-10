Servicios
10 de diciembre de 2019
10.12.2019
Un crucero queda a la deriva en aguas de Tenerife

La embarcación emitió una señal de auxilio tras sufrir un fallo en un motor

10.12.2019 | 08:08
Un barco de la compañía.

Un crucero necesitó auxilio después de sufrir un fallo en un motor después de partir del puerto de Santa Cruz de Tenerife el pasado domingo, 8 de diciembre, según indicó el portal británico Cruise Hive.



La embarcación, operado por P&O Ventura, zarpó del puerto británico de Southampton y sufrió el percance tras doce días de travesía, que se dirigía a Arrecife, donde tenía previsto hacer escala.

Dos remolcadores trasladaron el buque de vuelta al puerto de la capital tinerfeña, donde la embarcación, con una capacidad para 3.100 pasajeros, estuvo hasta su vuelta prevista a Lisboa, donde permanecerá hasta el 13 de septiembre antes de su regreso a territorio británico tras descartar navegar hasta Lanzarote.

Se ha iniciado una investigación para esclarecer el origen del incidente, aunque todo apunta a un fallo eléctrico. Ningún pasajero resultó herido.
