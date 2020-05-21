El emotivo homenaje de Kaley Cuoco un año después del final de 'The Big Bang Theory'

Hace un año que The Big Bang Theory se despidió después de 12 años en antena. Para conmemorar esta fecha, Kaley Cuoco ha rendido homenaje a la ficción que la catapultó a la fama a través de Instagram.
"Hace un año emitimos el final de nuestra serie. La gente me pregunta todos los días: '¿Fue difícil seguir adelante? ¿Estabas triste? ¿Contenta? ¿Cómo podrías hacer algo más después? ¿Cómo se compararía? ¿Era extraño?'", contó.
"La verdad es que la serie cambió mi vida de 100 maneras diferentes y no importa a dónde me lleve mi carrera, siempre se lo debo a esta serie y al cerebro que hay detrás. Nunca olvides de dónde vienes y nunca apartes la vista de hacia dónde te diriges", agregó.
A year ago today we aired our BBT series finale .. people ask me every day, was it hard to move on? Was I sad? Happy? How could I do anything else after? How would it compare? Do I miss it? The truth is , the show changed my life in 100 different ways and no matter where my career takes me, I will always owe it to this show and the brains behind it. "Never forget where you came from, and never take your eyes off where you're heading" ??
This picture was taken exactly one year ago. Our last taping of tbbt, also happened to be my birthday. As I reflect on this year, it has been one of change. But not all change is bad, for the greatest experience to come out of all the uncertainty and the turmoil has been — the realization that nothing is promised; and that has given me a sense of deep profound inner peace. Because at the end of the day, all is precious, all is precious, all is precious. This birthday my only wish is for one moment today, tell someone you haven't spoken to in a long time, that you love them. And if they look confused, just say "It's Kunal's birthday, this is his present..." For even if one of you did this, it would be a great birthday for me, indeed:) I love you.
