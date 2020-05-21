Servicios
21 de mayo de 2020
21.05.2020
Aniversario

El emotivo homenaje de Kaley Cuoco un año después del final de 'The Big Bang Theory'

La actriz que dio vida a Penny recuerda con cariño el papel que impulsó su carrera profesional

22.05.2020 | 08:09
Kaley Cuoco y Jim Parsons, Penny y Sheldon en 'The Big Bang Theory'.
Kaley Cuoco y Jim Parsons, Penny y Sheldon en 'The Big Bang Theory'.

Hace un año que The Big Bang Theory se despidió después de 12 años en antena. Para conmemorar esta fecha, Kaley Cuoco ha rendido homenaje a la ficción que la catapultó a la fama a través de Instagram.

"Hace un año emitimos el final de nuestra serie. La gente me pregunta todos los días: '¿Fue difícil seguir adelante? ¿Estabas triste? ¿Contenta? ¿Cómo podrías hacer algo más después? ¿Cómo se compararía? ¿Era extraño?'", contó.

"La verdad es que la serie cambió mi vida de 100 maneras diferentes y no importa a dónde me lleve mi carrera, siempre se lo debo a esta serie y al cerebro que hay detrás. Nunca olvides de dónde vienes y nunca apartes la vista de hacia dónde te diriges", agregó.


La actriz que dio vida a Penny no fue la única que se acordó de este aniversario. Kunal Nayyar, quien encarnó a Raj, también compartió un emotivo post.

"Reflexionando sobre este año, todo ha sido constante cambio. Pero no todos los cambios son malos, ya que la mayor experiencia surgió de toda la incertidumbre y la agitación: la comprensión de que nada se da por sentado; y eso me ha dado una sensación de profunda paz interior", reveló.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This picture was taken exactly one year ago. Our last taping of tbbt, also happened to be my birthday. As I reflect on this year, it has been one of change. But not all change is bad, for the greatest experience to come out of all the uncertainty and the turmoil has been — the realization that nothing is promised; and that has given me a sense of deep profound inner peace. Because at the end of the day, all is precious, all is precious, all is precious. This birthday my only wish is for one moment today, tell someone you haven't spoken to in a long time, that you love them. And if they look confused, just say "It's Kunal's birthday, this is his present..." For even if one of you did this, it would be a great birthday for me, indeed:) I love you.

Una publicación compartida de Kunal Nayyar (@kunalkarmanayyar) el


El pasado mes de abril,  Jim Parsons también habló sobre cómo era su vida después de Sheldon Cooper. " No tenía idea de lo que vendría o qué quería hacer", comentó a The Globe and Mail el intérprete, que recientemente ha aparecido en Hollywood de Ryan Murphy. "Entonces Ryan llegó y eso era todo lo que necesitaba saber", desveló.
