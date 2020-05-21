El emotivo homenaje de Kaley Cuoco un año después del final de 'The Big Bang Theory'

Hace un año que The Big Bang Theory se despidió después de 12 años en antena. Para conmemorar esta fecha, Kaley Cuoco ha rendido homenaje a la ficción que la catapultó a la fama a través de Instagram.



"Hace un año emitimos el final de nuestra serie. La gente me pregunta todos los días: '¿Fue difícil seguir adelante? ¿Estabas triste? ¿Contenta? ¿Cómo podrías hacer algo más después? ¿Cómo se compararía? ¿Era extraño?'", contó.



"La verdad es que la serie cambió mi vida de 100 maneras diferentes y no importa a dónde me lleve mi carrera, siempre se lo debo a esta serie y al cerebro que hay detrás. Nunca olvides de dónde vienes y nunca apartes la vista de hacia dónde te diriges", agregó.





La actriz que dio vida a Penny no fue la única que se acordó de este aniversario.también compartió un emotivo post.. Pero no todos los cambios son malos, ya que la mayor experiencia surgió de toda la incertidumbre y la agitación: la comprensión de que nada se da por sentado; y eso me ha dado una sensación de profunda paz interior", reveló.El pasado mes de abril, Jim Parsons también habló sobre cómo era su vida después de Sheldon Cooper. "", comentó a The Globe and Mail el intérprete, que recientemente ha aparecido en Hollywood de Ryan Murphy. "Entonces Ryan llegó y eso era todo lo que necesitaba saber", desveló.