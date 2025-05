Eurovisión y Auschwitz

BASEL (Switzerland), 14/05/2025.- Israel's Yuval Raphael performs the song 'New Day Will Rise' during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Basel, Switzerland, 14 May 2025. (Suiza, Basilea) EFE/EPA/GEORGIOS KEFALAS / GEORGIOS KEFALAS / EFE