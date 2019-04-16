Trump y Abascal meten la pata con la tragedia del incendio de Notre Dame

El mundo vivió en directo a través de las redes sociales el horrorífico incendio de la catedral de Notre Dame en París. El fuego consumió el edificio en apenas 63 minutos y los internautas en las redes mostraron su preocupación por el suceso.



Los líderes mundiales no fueron menos. Barack Obama o Theresa May se lamentaron de lo sucedido y compartieron mensajes de ánimo para los parisinos. En cambio, los internautas se quedaban asombrados ante la prepotencia del actual presidente norteamericano, Donald Trump. En su tweet aconsejaba a los franceses a utilizar aviones contraincendios para salvar el edificio.





My thoughts are with the people of France tonight and with the emergency services who are fighting the terrible blaze at Notre-Dame cathedral. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) 15 de abril de 2019

Absolutely heartbreaking to see the Notre-Dame Cathedral in flames. Canadians are thinking of our friends in France as you fight this devastating fire. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) 15 de abril de 2019

Notre Dame is one of the world's great treasures, and we're thinking of the people of France in your time of grief. It's in our nature to mourn when we see history lost – but it's also in our nature to rebuild for tomorrow, as strong as we can. pic.twitter.com/SpMEvv1BzB — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) 15 de abril de 2019

Los islamistas que quieren destruir Europa y la civilización occidental celebrando el incendio de #NotreDame. Tomemos nota antes de que sea tarde. https://t.co/xds6rSCqO2 — Santiago Abascal (@Santi_ABASCAL) 15 de abril de 2019

So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 de abril de 2019

