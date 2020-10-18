Muere a los 56 años Doreen Montalvo, destacada estrella de Broadway y la televisión

Doreen Montalvo, actriz famosa por sus papeles en series de televisión como 'Madam Secretary', 'Elementary' y 'The Good Wife', falleció este sábado 17 de octubre a los 56 años de edad. Según informa el diario estadounidense Deadline, la intérprete había sufrido un derrame cerebral hacía un mes y un repentino dolor poco antes de morir.
Esta noticia ha sido confirmada por su representante, que ha utilizado las redes sociales para anunciarlo. "Estamos devastados al escuchar que nos ha dejado hoy. Nuestros pensamientos y oraciones están con su esposo Mike Mann y su familia durante este tiempo", ha escrito en Instagram.
It's been my honor and extreme pleasure to have worked with Doreen, as her manager. From the minute we met it was like we had been friends for years. Kindred spirits, for sure. My favorite memory will be watching you as Gloria Fajardo in the OYF tour at the open-air outside KC Starlight theater....belting out 'Mi Tierra' to an audience of 8000, with the sun literally setting as if God himself was directing the most PERFECT moment for us all. It was thrilling. This last year had been such an exciting one for Doreen with the filming of both the IN THE HEIGHTS and WEST SIDE STORY feature films, as well as her return to Broadway in MRS DOUBTFIRE. She was also making strides in the tv world- which she was a natural at. Doreen could do anything. She was like a winning lotto ticket. She was all of ours winning lotto ticket. We will continue to carry her, telling her story and remembering the talent and love she shared with us all. Most importantly the LOVE, as long as there is love. "And as I say these words My heart's about to break And ay Mama What do you do when your dreams come true? I've spent my life inheriting dreams from you What do I do with this winning ticket? What can I do but pray?" DOREEN, what an absolute blessing to have known you on your incredible human journey. I pray for you and will love and miss you, para siempre. Para Siempre. PARA SIEMPRE. Rest In Peace. ?? #rip
