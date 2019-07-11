Servicios
11 de julio de 2019
11.07.2019
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad

Tenerife
27 / 21º
La Gomera
26 / 21º
El Hierro
22 / 17º
La Palma
25 / 21º
EN DIRECTO
Tour de Francia: etapa 6 Mulhouse - La Planche des Belles Filles

Escultura con trenzas, así es el impresionante trabajo de Laetitia Ky

Esta artista marfileña dota de vida sus rastas para convertirlas en animales, manos, árboles....

11.07.2019 | 17:01

Cuando hablamos de arte nos introducimos en un espacio ilimitado: no hay reglas sobre contenido, ni de materia, ni de herramientas€ Por ello, toparse con las innovadoras esculturas capilares de Laetitia Ky nos hace ampliar la mirada hacia un nuevo concepto.

La peluquería siempre ha tenido un relevante papel en la sociedad, y más allá de su función estética, puede asociarse a épocas, modas, movimientos sociales... Sin embargo, esta marfileña va un paso más allá y dota a su pelo de vida. Convierte sus trenzas en divertidas manos, o da forma a animales, personas, árboles y todo tipo de figuras.


.



Laetitia afirma haber encontrado su inspiración en las mujeres de algunas tribus africanas. Aunque se atreve con todo tipo de forma, siente pasión por las manos ya que fueron el elemento que la catapultó en las redes sociales.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dear uterus, do you have something to say to all theses people that want to control you and decide for you ??? Uterus: F.U.C.K Y.A.L.L. The biggest group of people that follow me are american women so it was important for me to do something to show my support in the battle they are right now... if you dont know some states there, restrict the abortion law and i can feel the pain... in my own country we never had the right to do freely abortion... because of that, a lot of young women die everyday when they try to illegaly get rid of their pregnancy... because its illegal, they dont have access to safe way to do it and use sometime extremely dangerous things and ways to abort. Some women here are in the fight to have that right too... so i cant imagine after all the battle, have it, and dont have it after because some men will decide what we should do with our bodies. What happen in america is a lesson for all women around the word... our rights are never acquired. So after the fight to have them, we have to continue to fight to keep them.... a lack of vigilance and everything is taken back from us... this is sad but we all have to keep fighting... Abortion right is a woman right. OUR UTERUS OUR RULES. OUR BODIES OUR RULES. Stay strong. #abortion #womenrights #uterus #art #speak #battle

Una publicación compartida por KY (@laetitiaky) el



Desde diseñar el peinado, a ejecutarlo y hacerse ella misma las fotos a través del disparador automático: Ky se ocupa de todo el proceso artístico, desde la idea hasta subirlo a su cuenta de Instagram.



En cada una de las fotografías se aprecia la creación sin límites.



Estos peinados en 3D son una muestra de originalidad, talento, diversión, y creatividad. En definitiva, una obra de arte.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I adoooreeee taking selfie !!! A passion. I actually test the last S4 from @infinix_ci and i love it ????????????. #infinixs4 #32mp #s4

Una publicación compartida por KY (@laetitiaky) el
Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

Agenda


Cine e improvisación musical a cargo del grupo Six Ensemble

Cine e improvisación musical a cargo del grupo Six Ensemble

Six Ensemble, una formación dedicada a la experimentación y a la...

Juanes llega a Tenerife

Juanes llega a Tenerife

El talento de Juanes y su diversidad está convirtiendo a la banda colombiana en un mito que...

El cantante Juanes encabeza el Festival Américas de Garachico

El cantante Juanes encabeza el Festival Américas de Garachico

El cantante, compositor y músico colombiano está previsto que actúe en Tenerife el próximo día 20...


El Isla Bonita Love Festival hace público los horarios de actuación de sus estrellas

El Isla Bonita Love Festival hace público los horarios de actuación de sus estrellas

Como novedad este año se contará con dos súper escenarios que permitirán optimizar los tiempos de...

El Videoclub de TEA estrena una nueva serie de proyecciones titulada 'Viento, lluvia y technicolor'

El Videoclub de TEA estrena una nueva serie de proyecciones titulada 'Viento, lluvia y technicolor'

Estos trabajos se proyectan en bucle de martes a domingo de 10.00 a 20.00 horas

Todas las noticias de Agenda
noticias de El DíaMapa web
Tenerife
Clasificados
Especiales
eldia.es
Publicidad
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
© EDITORIAL LEONCIO RODRIGUEZ S.A. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad y Protección de Datos | Política de Cookies