Productivity is highly regarded in our fast-paced world, but there are moments when it can feel incredibly challenging. 😣 It's natural to experience the ebbs and flows of productivity and motivation 📊 But it's important to not let yourself get overwhelmed by them! If you find yourself facing productivity hurdles, take a deep breath and tap along with @Alex Ortner for 60 seconds. Let's release any stress and old beliefs you may have that could be contributing to this! 🧘‍♂️ 💡Tip: Break down your tasks into manageable chunks and celebrate the small victories, productivity is not about perfection - it's about progress! 💪 ⬇️Tapping Script:⬇️ Even though being productive feels difficult today I choose to relax and open up to a shift right now I am ready to release old beliefs about my productivity right now And embrace a new version of myself today Productivity can be fun and I can enjoy every task ahead I can be productive without being perfect I will do the best I can and then let go of the rest As I release stress and relax into the flow of this day I get things done with purpose and ease I am motivated, determined, and ready to have a productive day #eft #efttapping #thetappingsolution #alexortner #productivity #motivation #inspiration #ProductivityTips #ProductivityHacks