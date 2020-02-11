Servicios
11 de febrero de 2020
11.02.2020
Los efectos del coronavirus en Wuhan vistos desde el espacio

Las imágenes de satélite muestran el efecto que está generando el último coronavirus en la actividad de Wuhan, una ciudad con más de 11 millones de habitantes

11.02.2020 | 21:35

Uno de los efectos mas destacados que pueden observarse desde el espacio se debe a la falta de actividad humana al estar limitados los movimientos en China. En concreto, en la ciudad de Wuhan, se puede ver cómo apenas existe contaminación en los alrededores de la estación de trenes.



Incineraciones masivas

Las imágenes de satélite también han generado la alarma al no existir la comunicación fluida alrededor de esta crisis como sucede en los países occidentales.Unas imágenes de satélite ofrecidas por la plataforma de información metereológica Windy.com han mostrado una alta emisión de dióxido de azufre en la ciudad, alcanzando niveles de 1.350 microgramos por metro cúbico durante el pasado fin de semana. Las directrices de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) indica unos valores máximos tolerables de 20 microgramos por metro cúbico y hasta 500 microgramos por metro cúbico durante diez minutos. Varios medios de comunicación internacionales se han hecho eco de estas cantidades afirmando que "los altos niveles de dióxido de azufre en Wuhan serían consistentes con una gran cantidad de cremaciones en la ciudad". Una afirmación que ratifican al comprobar que también estos altos valores se registran en otra ciudad en cuarentena, la ciudad de Chongqing, con 30 millones de habitantes. China ha decretado que los cuerpos de las víctimas de coronavirus deben ser cremados en funerales discretos para evitar grandes reuniones públicas y la Comisión Nacional de Salud del país dijo a principios de este mes que los cuerpos deberían ser 'incinerados cerca e inmediatamente'.



No obstante, no existe confirmación oficial de un número elevado de cremaciones ya que este gas incoloro también se produce por la quema de combustibles fósiles y otros procesos químicos, como puede ser la incineración de productos médicos.

Un hospital en 10 días

Construir un hospital en el tiempo récord de diez días es una de las noticias que ha recorrido todo el mundo entre el asombro y el temor por los efectos que puede producir el covid-19. Planet Labs, la mayor red de satélites de observación de la Tierra ha compartido el cambio que ha experimentado la zona.



Visto desde cerca la vertiginosa construcción parecía más un videojuego que una situación real.











