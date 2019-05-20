Los huevos rotos son de origen canario por culpa de la Wikipedia

A mediados de mayo, los medios de comunicación online en España se hicieron eco de la publicación del medio estadounidense, The New York Times, que recomendó en su cuenta en Instagram en la que afirma que los huevos rotos son originarios de las Islas Canarias.
Serve these huevos rotos (broken eggs) for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Variations of this hearty fried egg-and-potato dish can be found throughout Spain, including the Canary Islands, where it's said to have originated. There's always a runny egg, but whether it sits atop fried potato rounds, French fries or crunchy chips varies by region and personal preference. Click the link in our profile for the recipe, or tap the save button to have it for later. @juliagartland photographed this delish dish for @nytcooking.