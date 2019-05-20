Servicios
20.05.2019
Los huevos rotos son de origen canario por culpa de la Wikipedia

20.05.2019 | 19:47
Los huevos rotos tienen diferentes variantes gastronómicas
A mediados de mayo, los medios de comunicación online en España se hicieron eco de la publicación del medio estadounidense, The New York Times, que recomendó en su cuenta en Instagram en la que afirma que los huevos rotos son originarios de las Islas Canarias.





La publicación se hizo viral con más de 80.000 'me gusta' a la fotografía de Julia Gartland. No obstante, generó una airada polémica dado que tanto en la Península, como en Canarias se pone en duda el origen canario que otorogaba una de las publicaciones más prestigiosas del mundo al conocido plato.

Según indican algunas ediciones digitales, la confusión está en una referencia incorrecta en la Wikipedia. Hasta el pasado 19 de mayo de 2019, la enciclopedia colaborativa indica en su página web ser un plato "muy común en la gastronomía canaria". Ese mismo día el usuario 'Rastrojo' cambió la entrada con el fin de que la enciclopedia más consultada indicase que el plato es muy común en la "gastronomía española".

Esta mala transcripción del redactor al acceder a esta entrada de la consultada enciclopedia, superó el resto de filtros existente en el periódico occidental más popular, si existieron, y trasncedió a la opinión popular genernado la polémica. Finalmente, la correccción de esta enciclopedia evitará posibles errores futuros.



